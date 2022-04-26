Another remembrance of Margaret Duncan

Thank you, John, for this wonderful tribute to Margaret.

She was our neighbour at Thoburn Mill. When we came back from a trip, we might get an invitation for dinner at her condo. Many times we found a care package of homemade buns, hot from the oven.



Al and I attended Liberal meetings and a gala with Margaret, at which she was given an award. We picked her up to take her to the Warden’s banquet.

Margaret was in our bridge group and she played the way she lived, with passion. We always enjoyed the times that she was host. Her snacks were incredible.

Margaret enjoyed and bragged about her family- children and grandchildren.

Her participation in Puppets Up! with her mini-me was lots of fun.

John has described her public contributions so I wanted to describe her as a friend. Al would talk about her contributions to the Almonte Hospital Foundation. Who could say no to Margaret?

When she moved to Orchardview, we received invitations to lunch or dinner.

We will miss her! R.I.P. Margaret. You are a legend.

Jeri Lunney