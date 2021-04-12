by Diana Filer

1. A jerry can is a large steel container designed to carry 20 litres of fuel, first produced in Germany, hence the name jerry. The Jerry Cans is also the name of an Inuit music group from Iqaluit, singing throat music and folk and country rock songs.

2. Louis Pasteur developed the first vaccine for rabies.

3. Great Slave Lake is the deepest lake in North America at 2014 feet. It is the 10th deepest in the world, Lake Baikal being the deepest..

4. Theodore Geisel was better known as Dr. Seuss, his mother’s maiden name.