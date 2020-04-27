by Diana Filer

1. Herd immunity happens when a large part of a community, for one reason or another, becomes immune to an infectious disease. With the corona virus, 50-67% of an area’s population would need to be resistant before herd immunity starts working.

2. A bitcoin is currently worth about $6,500 US.

3. Harriet Brooks (1876-1933) was Canada’s first woman nuclear scientist. She studied at McGill University under Sir Ernest Rutherford, ‘the father of nuclear physics’, during his 9 years as a professor there. She is best known for her work on radioactivity.

4. Joseph-Armand Bombardier, 1907-1964, invented the Snowmobile.

5. There are 54 fully recognized countries in Africa. Two other states are disputed territory:- Western Sahara and Somaliland.