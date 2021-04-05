by Diana Filer

1. Chauvinism is ‘exaggerated or bellicose patriotism’, according to the OED. ‘Prejudiced belief in the superiority of one’s own group’ is another definition.

2. Chess is compulsory is Spanish schools since 2015. It is also compulsory in Armenian schools.

3. The Blue Peter is flown on ships to indicate to her crew to get back on board, as she is about to sail.

4. Philosopher and historian Will Durant, a non-Christian, described Jesus Christ as a man who ‘struggled unremittingly for equal rights’.

5. Joseph Lister, an English doctor, founded antiseptic surgery.