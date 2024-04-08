Monday, April 8, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 6, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Havana Syndrome is an affliction hitting mostly American and Canadian citizens serving diplomatically abroad.  Identified only in the last 6 or 7 years, it causes severe ear pain and and much bodily distress.  It has not been proven that it is the result of Russian interference but research continues.
2.The Kelvin is a unit of thermodynamic temperature pertaining to the scale where 1 Kelvin equals absolute zero, or approximately -273.16 degrees Celsius.
3.  Mace is a spice made from the partial kernels of the pod which covers nutmeg.
4. Winnipeg-born Deanna Durbin made her first movie with Judy Garland.
5.  Hippocrates is the Father of Medicine.

