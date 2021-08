1. Afghanistan has long been called the ‘Graveyard of Empires’. Modern unsuccessful attempts to invade and conquer included Persians, Arabs, Turks, Greeks and Mongols.

2. Lasers are replacing the level, the transit and the theodolite as surveying instruments.

3. IMAX stands for Image Maximum

4. Darfur is a region of western Sudan, with an area approximately the size of Spain.