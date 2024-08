ANSWERS

1. A Leviathan is a monstrous sea creature mentioned in several books of the Old Testament.

2. The American swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most gold medals by far: 23.

3. The official animal of Ontario is the Common Loon.

4. Chimborazo and Cotopaxi are volcanoes in the Ecuadorian Andes.

5. Although born in Nebraska, Tim Walz resides in Minnesota the state’s 41st governor.