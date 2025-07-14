Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 12, 2025

by Diana Filer
1. Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, originated in Taiwan, and typically consists of tea, milk and tapioca pearls.
2. Excalibur was the name of King Arthur’s sword
3. The pear is a member of the Rosaceae family, as is the rose. There are about 3,000 species of pear worldwide.
4. St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal can hold 10,000 people.
5. Ecum Secum is a small community located on the eastern shore of Nova Scotia, north of Halifax. The name is from the Mi’kmaq Nation and means red house.