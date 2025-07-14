Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Albert Lunn — obituary

Albert (Babes) Wayne Lunn It is with profound...

ConnectWell seeks Health Promoter

Position Title:             Health Promoter Program:                    Community Health Centre Location:...

Yard of the Week, July 15 2025

The prize for the fifth week of...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - July 12, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 12, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, originated in Taiwan, and typically consists of tea, milk and tapioca pearls.
2.  Excalibur was the name of King Arthur’s sword

3.  The pear is a member of the Rosaceae family, as is the rose.  There are about 3,000 species of pear worldwide.

4.  St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal can hold 10,000 people.

5.  Ecum Secum is a small community located on the eastern shore of Nova Scotia, north of Halifax.  The name is from the Mi’kmaq Nation and means red house.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone