1. CRISPR is an acronym for the recently devised process of gene therapy and editing. It is family of DNA sequences found in bacteria that can chop up and destroy the DNA of foreign invading mechanisms. Potential applications include correcting genetic defects and treating and preventing the spread of diseases;

2. Quaternary twins are identical twins who marry identical twins.

3. William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

4. 1970’s Goin’ Down the Road was film maker Don Shebib’s first full-length movie. It is considered to be a key component of Canadian feature film history.

5. Hypertension, followed by tobacco smoking and obesity, are currently the leading causes of preventable deaths.