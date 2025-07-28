Monday, July 28, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Folk in the Forest” – a music event you won’t want to miss!

On Saturday August 23, head over to...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  Salvia is a member...

Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  Salvia is a member...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - July 26, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  Salvia is a member of the mint family.
2.  The highest point of land on the Trans-Canada Highway is the Kicking Horse Pass in British Columbia.  The Palliser expedition, its first European exploration, was in 1858, and the Pass was named after a doctor on the expedition, James Hector, who was kicked there by a horse while attempting to rescue another horse from the river.
3.  Although the position is currently vacant, the last Deputy Prime Minister was Christia Freeland.
4.  Barry Humphries, who died in 2023, was better known as the Australian ‘comedienne’  Dame Edna Everage.
5.  RBI in baseball indicates ‘Runs Batted In’.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone