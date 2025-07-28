Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 26, 2025

by Diana Filer

1. Salvia is a member of the mint family.

2. The highest point of land on the Trans-Canada Highway is the Kicking Horse Pass in British Columbia. The Palliser expedition, its first European exploration, was in 1858, and the Pass was named after a doctor on the expedition, James Hector, who was kicked there by a horse while attempting to rescue another horse from the river.

3. Although the position is currently vacant, the last Deputy Prime Minister was Christia Freeland.

4. Barry Humphries, who died in 2023, was better known as the Australian ‘comedienne’ Dame Edna Everage.

5. RBI in baseball indicates ‘Runs Batted In’.