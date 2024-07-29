Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 27, 2024

by Diana Filer

1, Breaking, or break dancing, is the new Olympic sport in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

2. Malware is any kind of malicious software designed to cause harm to a computer or computer network

3. Shinty is a mostly British game mostly similar to field hockey played with a ball and sticks curved at one end.

4. A prop root grows above ground and helps to support the stem of its plant, as in the downward hanging roots of a banyan tree.

5. Weight lifter Maude Charron and sprinter Andre de Grasse led the Canadian paraders at the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris.