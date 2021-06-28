1.Chief Ronald Ignace of the Sekwepemc (Shuswap) First Nations has this month been appointed Canada’s first Indigenous Languages Commissioner. Dr Ignace is a professor of Anthropology at Simon Fraser University, and also teaches the Sekwepemc language. He was honoured with the Governor General’s Award for Innovation in 2019.

2. Under the US Constitution, the Vice-president presides over the Senate.

3. In legal terminology, ‘Wilful Blindness’ refers to a situation in which a person deliberately pretends not to know, or pretends to ignore, wrongdoing.

4. The hippopotamus is most closely relate to the whale, although many believe it is to the pig.