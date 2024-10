ANSWERS

1. Rose-Marie is the name of the operetta about the Mounties.

2. BC Conservative party leader John Rustad is that party’s candidate for Premier of the Province on October 19th

3. A platoon is a small body of foot-soldiers operating as a unit.

4. A lagniappe is a small favour given by a merchant to a customer, for example. It is a form of gratuity.

5. St.-Louis-du-Ha!-Ha! is a southeastern Quebec town on the Trans-Canada Highway very near Lake Temiscouata.