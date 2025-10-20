Monday, October 20, 2025
Answers to Diana's Quiz, October 18 2025

ANSWERS Spirit Island is a small, 1.2-hectare,...
Answers to Diana's Quiz, October 18 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz, October 18 2025

ANSWERS

  1. Spirit Island is a small, 1.2-hectare, spectacularly beautiful island in Jasper National Park’s Maligne Lake.  It is internationally known and visited by tourists from around the world for its gorgeous views.
  2. The 2025 Nobel Prize for Economics was awarded for ‘innovation, growth, and economic destruction’ to 3 people, one of whom is Canadian: Peter Howitt.
  3. ‘Rizz’ is the current slang word for ‘charisma’.
  4. Hero of Alexandria is recorded as having invented the first vending machine   He lived in the 1st century AD in Roman Egypt.  The machine dispensed an appropriate amount of water for washing whenever a coin was inserted into a slot on top of it.
  5. Marc-André Hamelin is a world-renowned virtuoso Canadian pianist, born in Montreal, and described by the New York Times as a musician of near super-human technical prowess.

