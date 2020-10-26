by Diana Filer
- Mordecai Richler was the author of The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz.
- Easter Island is a special territory of Chile.
- Blue Zone countries are regions that are homes to some of the world’s oldest people. Icaria, a Greek island in the Mediterranean, Okinawa and Sardinia being the top 3, perhaps because they are all islands and easy to assess.
- Synecdoche is a figure of speech wherein an inclusive term is used to describe a less inclusive term, eg ‘the law’ for a policeman, and vice versa, eg; ‘head’ for cattle.
- QAnon is a baseless, far right American internet conspiracy theory whose disciples believe that a cabal of Hollywood celebrities and billionaires engage in satanism, human trafficking and child sex abuse. Its believers have now found a niche on mainstream social media and in the Republican Party,