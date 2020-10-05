by Diana Filer
- Gavin McInnes, a Canadian, is the founder of the far right, neo-Fascist, US-based movement Proud Boys.
- The Kingdom of Eswatini is officially the latest name for Swaziland, a landlocked country in southern Africa. Mswati III is its king. He reportedly has 15 wives.
- Antonio Cimolino is the current Artistic Director of the Stratford Festival.
- Parkinson’s Law is the idea that work expands in order to fill the time allotted for its completion.
- Limelight starring himself and Claire Bloom, was the last film that Charlie Chaplin made in the USA. However, A Countess from Hong Kong, made in the UK starring Marlon Brando, Sophia Loren and Sidney Chaplin (son) was Chaplin’s last film, which he directed, and for which he wrote the script and music.