Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 20, 2025

1. There are 260 World Islands off Dubai, called that because so many of them are shaped like continents, countries and cities.

2. Tiff Macklem is the Governor of the Bank of Canada. His father had been the Chief Financial Officer of Birks.

3. The Galileean Moons are the 4 largest moons of Jupiter: Ganymede. Callisto, Io and Europa. They are named for Galileo Galilei. who observed them in the 17th century.

4. The Tonton Macoute was a Haitian secret paramilitary police force named after a legendary monster, created in 1959 by ‘Papa Doc’ Duvalier. the then corrupt president of Haiti.

5. An oxymoron puts together two terms that seem incompatible, for example: “bittersweet’. ‘alone together’, ‘awfully good’.