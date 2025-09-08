Monday, September 8, 2025
Honouring Canada’s contribution to Bomber Command

Peter J. Usher This year marks the 80th...

Sewing classes this fall

Are you interested in sewing classes? Classes...

Answers to Diana's Quiz – September 6, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  There are 1.852 kilometres...
Answers to Diana's Quiz - September 6, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  There are 1.852 kilometres (NB spelling) in a nautical mile, and 1.51 miles.
2.  Kevlar is a polyurethane compound, developed in the 70’s for use in bicycle tires, sails on sailboats, protective clothing such as vests and gloves, rope and many other uses.
3.  Winnipeg goldeye is a fish;  Calgary redeye is a drink, a mixture of beer and tomato juice.
4.  The Three Gorges Dam is on the Yellow River in China.  It comprises the world’s largest hydro-electric power station.
5.  Frankincense is an aromatic resin from an African tree of the genus Boswellia.  The word comes from the French ‘franc encens’, meaning ‘true incense’.  An older meaning of ‘frank’ is ‘noble’.

