Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 6, 2025

1. There are 1.852 kilometres (NB spelling) in a nautical mile, and 1.51 miles.

2. Kevlar is a polyurethane compound, developed in the 70’s for use in bicycle tires, sails on sailboats, protective clothing such as vests and gloves, rope and many other uses.

3. Winnipeg goldeye is a fish; Calgary redeye is a drink, a mixture of beer and tomato juice.