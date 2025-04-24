The BillboardApril Horticultural Society meeting cancelled April Horticultural Society meeting cancelled April 24, 2025 Please note that the Almonte & District Horticultural Society meeting scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., has been cancelled as Elections Canada will be using our usual meeting room. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years April 25, 2025 A MEAL FOR ALL Sunday Supper – April 27th April 24, 2025 Family history research: Getting started April 22, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025 April 24, 2025 Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years April 25, 2025 The Ten Collective fifth exhibit of paintings in Almonte, April 26-27, 2025. April 25, 2025 A MEAL FOR ALL Sunday Supper – April 27th April 24, 2025 Chicken John April 24, 2025 ‘Brian Ling – In Nature’ at the Corridor Gallery April 24, 2025 From the Archives Dr. Cecil Rytwinski talks about Parkinson’s disease Next phase of Riverwalk in final planning stages Salmon Farming For the Birds and Nature: Summer fun! UNSUNG HEROES – Volunteer Shoppers Magnetic tree Reminder from MVCA: Leashed dogs benefit all visitors SOS: Stories of Substance