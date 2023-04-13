April Taylor — obituary

Taylor, April

December 28, 1954 – April 8, 2023

April passed away peacefully on April 8, 2023 in her 69th year, surrounded by her devoted family. Beloved sister of Terry (Jack Young, dec.) (Doug Caldwell), Tracy (Robert DuVall), Philip (Gloria Ospina) and Grae as well as cherished Aunt to Ross and Mary (Michael Ofori-Atah). Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Taylor, her grandparents Archibald and Ethel Fay MacDougall, her Aunt Marion Elizabeth (Betty) Fast and her Uncle Robert MacDougall. Lovingly remembered by cousins Robert, Anthony and Geraldine MacDougall and Nicholas, Chuck, Sharon, Carol and Maria Fast. April was the oldest Canadian daughter of the family’s treasured surrogate mother, Joanna Scissons.

April was dearly loved by all who knew her. Her terrific sense of humour, fierce love for her family and friends, fine dining, lovely wines, great conversations and laughter, along with her love of travel and her beloved cottage were undeniably part of her legacy. In recent years, she moved back to her hometown of Almonte where she was very happy to be close to her beloved family and the peace of “being home”.

April was inspirational, and a trailblazer as an entrepreneur for women in business. She will be fondly remembered by countless friends, including numerous clients and suppliers to the hospitality community. A graduate of Ryerson Polytechnical Institute’s Hospitality and Tourism Program, she began her career in Hotel Sales and Marketing followed by Convention Sales with the Canada’s Capital Visitor and Convention Bureau. In 1989, April opened her own company, Taylor & Associates, a pioneering firm in developing third-party conference management targeting the Association market’s needs. She was the winner of the coveted John Griner Award presented by the Canadian Society of Association Executives (CSAE) as well as Supplier of the Year Award presented by the Ottawa Chapter of CSAE. Although she’ll be greatly missed by all who loved her, her sense of humour and incredible memories will live on in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life and interment are in the care of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute in April’s memory.

