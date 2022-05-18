Wednesday, May 18, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Help support your local museums this summer: raffle

Mill of Kintail Museum Mississippi Valley Textile Museum North...

Artist raises over $10,000 for Ukraine

On March 8, 2022, artist Blair T....

Alpha male yard sale! May 21 to 23

Spring edition 10-4 p.m. Tools, bikes, gardening stuff, farm...
Arts & CultureArtist raises over $10,000 for Ukraine

Artist raises over $10,000 for Ukraine

On March 8, 2022, artist Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA, started a Ukraine Fundraiser through which he sold paintings with 100% of the proceeds going towards “Red Cross Ukraine Relief”. As of May 15, 2022, his initiative has generated $10,810. Blair’s painting students have also begun a Ukraine fundraiser and raised $400.

If you would like to learn more, and hopefully buy art for yourself, please, visit https://www.blairpaul.com/ukrainefundraiser2022. You may also send an email to blairpaul1479@gmail.com. Thanks so much

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone