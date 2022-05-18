Artist raises over $10,000 for Ukraine

On March 8, 2022, artist Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA, started a Ukraine Fundraiser through which he sold paintings with 100% of the proceeds going towards “Red Cross Ukraine Relief”. As of May 15, 2022, his initiative has generated $10,810. Blair’s painting students have also begun a Ukraine fundraiser and raised $400.

If you would like to learn more, and hopefully buy art for yourself, please, visit https://www.blairpaul.com/ukrainefundraiser2022. You may also send an email to blairpaul1479@gmail.com. Thanks so much