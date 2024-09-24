Autumn Market at Almonte United Church, September 28

Almonte United Church invites you to join us on Saturday, September 28th for our Awesome Autumn Market.

We will be showcasing and selling our many and varied baking and cooking talents, both savoury and sweet as well as our pickling and preserving prowess. There will be a variety of tables featuring Fall plants and bulbs and handcrafted articles for sale.

106 Elgin Street is the place to be on September 28th from am to noon.

Looking forward to welcoming you to our Awesome Autumn Market, just in time for Thanksgiving!