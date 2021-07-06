McGREGOR, Kenneth Brian “Barney”

Peacefully in hospital at Almonte, with the love of his life, Annie at his side, Barney left on his last camping trip on Monday evening, July 5, 2021.

Barney McGregor

of Almonte, age 78 years.

Dearly loved husband and best friend of Anne O’Keefe for 35 years. Son of the late Kenneth & Dorothy McGregor Brother of Barbara Booth (Bob), Don and David (Kathy). Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Brother-in-law of Gary O’Keefe.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to their friends at the

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613)256-3313

For those who may choose to honour Barney with a memorial donation please consider the Digital Imaging Campaign – ”Putting you in the Picture” at the Almonte General Hospital.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com