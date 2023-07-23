Barry Goodwin — obituary

Barry Goodwin 19/Oct/43 – 18/Jun/23

It is with profound sadness and love we the family share with you the peaceful passing of our beloved Barry on June 18th 2023 at the age of 79 at the Ottawa General Hospital with the love of family by his side.

Barry was the beloved husband and best friend of Thelma, proud and loving father of Debbie and adored Papa of Jayden.

Barry was born in Montreal,Quebec on October 19th,1943 to parents Sidney Goodwin and Mona Swailes (predeceased) and was predeceased by his brother Terry.

Barry graduated from Monkland High School in Montreal then went on to earn his BA at Macdonald College in Montreal and then to Queens University in Kingston where he obtained his theology degree.

Barry was a United Church Minister and began his ministry in Gaspe,Quebec in July 1969 on a four point charge with three services on Sunday and the fourth during the week. After serving those congregations for three years he was called to the North Kingston Parish in 1971 to be part of a team ministry on a three point Charge. It was there that Barry worked with the Zion congregation to construct a Forty-two unit Senior’s apartment building with the place of worship on the lower level. After serving the North Kingston Parish for seven years Barry was called to Glen Cairn United Church in Kanata in 1978 and again while serving that congregation for 12 years the construction of a church building was realized on the land that had been purchased many years prior.

In 1991 with some encouragement from a colleague Barry took on a different role in ministry and did Interim Ministry where he served in congregations in transition. This was to work with congregations for a two year period to set goals before calling a full time minister. Barry retired in 2006 while serving as an Interim at Almonte United Church after over 40 years of ministry. Following retirement Barry continued in Supply Ministry for a number of years.

Barry was a born leader, avid reader, enjoyed listening to music and watching his Montreal Canadiens even when they were losing and most of all spending time with family and friends. Barry had a sense of humour, a calm disposition and a gentle spirit. Barry enjoyed interacting with all ages and always had a story to tell whether it be to the young or the young at heart and had a special talent of leading the congregation in song.

Barry’s care was entrusted to Kelly Funeral Home in Kanata and Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Those wishing In Memorial donations may be made to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, Canadian Cancer Society or the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada.