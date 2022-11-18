Beatrix Litva — obituary

Litva, Beatrix Irene

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Beatrix Litva at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte on November 16, 2022, at the age of 80.

Predeceased by parents Henk and Clara, her brother Richard, and her beloved daughter Andrea. Beatrix will be sorely missed by her loyal husband and best friend of 60 years, John Litva. Lovingly remembered by her children Jacob (Wendy), Paul (Maria), Mark (Dorothy), and Kate (Matthew). Proud grandmother to Dale, Casandra, Markee, Allan, Dennis, Emma, Sophie, and Jonah, and great-grandmother to Teagan, Kade, Bodhi, and London.

Born in Bussum, Holland, Beatrix and her mother came to Canada in the late 1950s. She met her dear husband John in Creston, British Columbia, a town that remained near and dear to her heart. From there they commenced a life together that took them across Canada. In addition to raising her family, Beatrix worked as a nurse for several years at Fairview Manor and Country Haven. A natural caregiver, she loved nothing more than to look after everyone by offering them a cup of tea and a shoulder to lean on.

A special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Orchard View, particularly Lisa Doering and Dr. Lawrie Ray.

A private celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com