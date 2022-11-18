Friday, November 18, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Christmas Food Baskets for Mississippi Mills residents in need

Almonte Lions Club Charitable Foundation, in partnership...

Correction to contact email address for the “Family Learning to Bird” event

Our sincere apologies! The correct email address...

Beatrix Litva — obituary

Litva, Beatrix Irene It is with deep sadness that...
ObituariesBeatrix Litva -- obituary

Beatrix Litva — obituary

Litva, Beatrix Irene

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Beatrix Litva at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte on November 16, 2022, at the age of 80.

Predeceased by parents Henk and Clara, her brother Richard, and her beloved daughter Andrea. Beatrix will be sorely missed by her loyal husband and best friend of 60 years, John Litva. Lovingly remembered by her children Jacob (Wendy), Paul (Maria), Mark (Dorothy), and Kate (Matthew).  Proud grandmother to Dale, Casandra, Markee, Allan, Dennis, Emma, Sophie, and Jonah, and great-grandmother to Teagan, Kade, Bodhi, and London.

Born in Bussum, Holland, Beatrix and her mother came to Canada in the late 1950s. She met her dear husband John in Creston, British Columbia, a town that remained near and dear to her heart. From there they commenced a life together that took them across Canada. In addition to raising her family, Beatrix worked as a nurse for several years at Fairview Manor and Country Haven. A natural caregiver, she loved nothing more than to look after everyone by offering them a cup of tea and a shoulder to lean on.

A special thank you to the kind and caring staff at Orchard View, particularly Lisa Doering and Dr. Lawrie Ray.

A private celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone