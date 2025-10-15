Berbere Brown Sugar Chicken

by Susan Hanna

This delicious recipe from NYT Cooking flavours chicken with berbere spice, which originated in Ethiopia. Brown the chicken and set aside. Add onion and garlic, spices, stock, orange juice and brown sugar. Return the chicken to the pan and simmer for about 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure the spices don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Better Than Bouillon for the stock and freshly squeezed orange juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Berbere spice mix

8 teaspoons (40 ml) pure chile powder (ground dried red hot peppers) or 2 tablespoons (30 ml) cayenne pepper

5 teaspoons (25 ml) sweet paprika

1 tablespoon (15 ml) salt

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground coriander

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground ginger

3/8 teaspoon (1.8 ml) ground cardamom

3/8 teaspoon (1.8 ml) ground fenugreek

¼ teaspoon (0.6 ml) ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon (0.6 ml) ground allspice

1/8 (0.3 ml) teaspoon ground cloves

Chicken

1 ½ pounds (680 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil or ghee

1 large red onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons (30 ml) berbere spice

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried oregano

1 cup (250 ml) chicken broth

1 large orange, juiced (about 1/3 cup/83 ml)

1 tablespoon (15 ml) brown sugar

Cooked rice (optional), for serving

Preparation:

For spice mix, combine all ingredients. Season both sides of the chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Once hot, add the olive oil and place the chicken in the skillet in a single layer. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom. Turn the chicken and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove the chicken to a plate and set aside. Lower the heat to medium. Add the onion and garlic to the same skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add berbere spice and oregano and lightly season with salt. Stir until spices are fragrant, making sure they don’t burn. Add the chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Then add the orange juice and brown sugar, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Adjust the salt to taste, then return the chicken and its juices to the pan, nestling it into the sauce. Simmer for another 15 minutes, turning the chicken occasionally, until the chicken is tender and cooked through and the sauce has reduced by half. Serve over rice if desired.

From NYT Cooking