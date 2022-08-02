Bernice Tosh — obituary

Tosh, Bernice Reta

Life member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Almonte Legion, Branch 240

Passed away peacefully on Sunday August 31, 2022 in the Almonte Country Haven, at the age of 93. Bernice is survived by her sons Raymond (Theresa) of Almonte, Ronald (Julie) of Kingston , Tim (the late Beverly) of Cobourg. Her grandchildren Ryan Tosh (Shari), Jeffrey Tosh, and Crystal Thompson (Rob), great grandchildren Haillie and Jakob. Predeceased by sons Gordon, Terry and former husband and friend George Tosh.

Special thank you to the staff of the Country Haven and the Almonte General Hospital. Donations in memory of Bernice can be made to either Branch 240 Royal Canadian Legion or the Almonte Hospital and Fairview Manor Foundation.

Private family graveside service to be held at the Auld Kirk Cemetery.

