Bernie MacDonald — obituary

MacDonald

Bernard P. “Bernie”

Loving father, grandfather and devoted friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, after a period of declining health, on March 19, 2022, in his 85th year. He was born and raised in Mulgrave, Nova Scotia, and was currently of Almonte, Ontario. He is survived by his wife Mona, from whom he was separated, and by his long-time companion Michelle. He will be sadly missed and cherished by his three daughters, Angela (the late Dennis Burns), Jan (Steve Boletchek) and Gena (Tony Morrow). He was the proud “Papa” of Audrey and Ben Burns, Christian and Ian Boletchek, Joshua, Andrew and Matthew Desjarlais, and Sonya and Jason Morrow as well as great-grandfather of Cadence and Carter. He is remembered by his siblings Martina Hatchette and Ralph MacDonald and predeceased by his sisters Corinne, Imelda, and Patricia and brothers Bud, Neil and Bert. He was predeceased by his parents James and Blanche (nee Power) as well as his in-laws Walter and Bridget MacIsaac. He will never be forgotten by his many treasured nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Bernie graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia and the Technical University of Nova Scotia (now Dalhousie) in Halifax, Nova Scotia with degrees in Science and Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force and posted at several bases during his military career. He lived in Beaverbank, Nova Scotia, Ottawa, Ontario and Pierrefonds, Quebec before moving his family to Harvard, Massachusetts where he lived for 15 years.

He was musically talented and excelled at the piano accordion (for which he won an award as a young man) and the banjo ukulele. He loved to sing, and was a member of several choirs throughout his life and his daughters’ many happy memories include listening to him belt out show tunes in the shower, and around the house. While in Harvard he was active with St. Theresa’s Parish as a volunteer for the Bishop’s Fund, the Annual Chicken barbecue, and planted and cared for the roses around the church. He was a member of the bicentennial militia group, The Harvard Garrison, with his family, where he played the snare drum. He taught himself and his daughters how to sail on Bare Hill Pond and was an organic gardener, ahead of his time.

In 1985, he moved back to his homeland and settled on an old farm in the Carleton Place/Almonte area in Ontario, where he harvested almost an acre of asparagus for at least 20 years, selling it at the Carleton Place Farmer’s Market. He led the Silver Blades retirees skating group in Carleton Place for many years, which evolved into the Rusty Spokes bicycling group for the summer and the Trail Blazers cross country ski group in the winter. He was infamous for his quick wit and humour and his practical jokes and pranks were legendary. His loved ones frequently called him a “Brat” and his caregiver often threatened to “kick his a**”, which he so enjoyed. His humour and positive outlook were an inspiration to so many. With the aptitude and eloquence of his writing hand and imagery, he shared his gifts of poetry and photography with many, who were deeply moved by it. His love for our Creator was so deep and strong that he would say that his beautiful poetry and photography was divinely inspired and he took no credit for his gifts.

Bernie’s family would like to thank the staff from the Almonte General Hospital and the PSW’s from Bayshore Home Health, especially Lauren H., for their compassionate care. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11am in the Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St., Almonte) with a reception to follow.

