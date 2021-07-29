HARRIS

Elizabeth Mary Margaret

(nee Baker)

Peacefully in hospital at London, Ontario on Saturday, July 19, 2021.

“Betty” Harris

formerly of Almonte, age 95 years.

Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late John R. “Jack” Harris. Beloved mother of Jeffrey. Also survived by her only grandson, Jordan.

A graveside Service attended by close friends and family was held on Saturday, July 24 at 11 AM where Betty was laid to rest next to Jack in the Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte, Ontario.

