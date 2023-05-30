Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI MILLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023

JUNE 5-23RD, 2023

This time next week the bidding on the Friends’ auction “Fun, Food, & Favorites” will be underway. We have 100 wonderful entries related to: pampering yourself, cleaning/maintaining your home, improving your outdoor space, sprucing up your wardrobe, learning something new, having a new experience, antique appraisal, food, eating out, vehicle pampering, tours & treats, music, and something for dogs. We even have a bereavement counsellor and a death doula. These are not fun items, have little to do with food, but can be favourites during the hardest times of your life.

Auction bidding begins at 9:00 am on Monday, June 5th and runs until the 23rd. With the lineup we have you will certainly find yourself bidding on more than one item! The only step between you and the fun of bidding is that you need to register to bid. To do this go to www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023 and follow the instructions to register. If you are the winning bid on an item payment is made on-line using a debit or credit card only.

If you would like to support the library without bidding, you can do so my pushing the big green DONATE button on the right-hand side of the auction home page. If you press this you are making a donation to the library for programming, but you are not bidding on any item.

Our goal this year is $5,000. We overshot it last year. Let’s see if we can do it again this year. Bid on one or more entries or make a donation. Every bit helps. We can make it happen! Happy bidding everyone!