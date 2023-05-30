Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday

Joint emergency services training exercise in Carleton...

Carebridge joins the Just Good Compost team

Big news, Folks: Just Good Compost (JGC),...

Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI MILLS PUBLIC LIBRARY Fun, Food,...
The BillboardBidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI MILLS PUBLIC LIBRARY

Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023

JUNE 5-23RD, 2023

This time next week the bidding on the Friends’ auction “Fun, Food, & Favorites” will be underway.   We have 100 wonderful entries related to:  pampering yourself, cleaning/maintaining your home, improving your outdoor space, sprucing up your wardrobe, learning something new, having a new experience, antique appraisal, food, eating out, vehicle pampering, tours & treats, music, and something for dogs.  We even have a bereavement counsellor and a death doula.  These are not fun items, have little to do with food, but can be favourites during the hardest times of your life.

Auction bidding begins at 9:00 am on Monday, June 5th and runs until the 23rd.  With the lineup we have you will certainly find yourself bidding on more than one item!  The only step between you and the fun of bidding is that you need to register to bid.   To do this go to www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2023 and follow the instructions to register.   If you are the winning bid on an item payment is made on-line using a debit or credit card only.

If you would like to support the library without bidding, you can do so my pushing the big green DONATE button on the right-hand side of the auction home page.  If you press this you are making a donation to the library for programming, but you are not bidding on any item.

Our goal this year is $5,000.   We overshot it last year.  Let’s see if we can do it again this year.   Bid on one or more entries or make a donation.   Every bit helps.  We can make it happen!  Happy bidding everyone!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone