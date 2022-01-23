Campbell, William Eduard “Bill”

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Fairview Manor, Almonte on January 22, 2022.

Bill

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 82nd year.

Beloved husband and best friend to Marie (nee Ladouceur) for 57 years. Fondly remembered and forever loved by his children, Julie (Stephen Hill), Gregory (Pauline Lance) and Glen (Lynn Arbour). Proud “Grandpa” of Lisa (Weston), Candice (Michael), Chelsea (Justin), Colby. Pre-deceased by his loving granddaughter Courtney. Great-grandpa to Madison and Elowyn. Also missed by his children Bill Bergeron (Jeannette), David Bergeron (Mary) and his grandchildren Laura-Ann, Justin, Jenna, Danielle, Christina, Nicolas and great-grandpa to Jacob, Kadence, Jack, Ben and Leo. Pre-deceased by his parents Bill Campbell and Stella (nee Thayer).

Many may remember Bill as the friendly neighbourhood butcher as he was a long time employee at Moise IGA as well as Pike’s and Patrice’s Independent Grocer. Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A heartfelt thanks to his physician Dr. Drake and to the staff at Fairview Manor for their support and compassionate care of Bill throughout the years.

Family & Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, January 28, 2022 from 11am to 1pm. Chapel service to follow visitation at 1pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com