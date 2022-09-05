Blueberry tea at Union Hall, September 11

Monday, September 5, 2022
UNION HALL’S FAMOUS BLUEBERRY TEA RETURNS

After years under COVID restrictions, it’s time for the folks at Union Hall to open the doors for the annual Blueberry Tea, taking place on Sunday, September 11th from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. 

Everyone is invited to join neighbours and friends for fine pastry baked on the spot, along with a cup of tea or Equator coffee, in this old-fashioned celebration of the season. Gluten-free option available. Bring the family!

Union Hall, a Registered Charitable Organization, has been a gathering place continuously since its construction in1857.  Used over the years as a place of worship, a lending library, and a venue for family celebrations, meetings and cultural and commercial events, the hall is more popular than ever.

Today, with support from Mississippi Mills, volunteers work to preserve and maintain the building, home to so many local community events.  

There is no charge for the Blueberry Tea, but donations are always welcome.

 

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

