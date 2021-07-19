Savage, Brian James

Passed away suddenly on July 18, 2021 at home in Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 79. Loving partner of Joan Cox. Survived by his siblings Susan and Mark. Fondly remembered by the Alcoholics Anonymous community as well as his friends and family. Donations in memory of Brian may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.

