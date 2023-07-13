Bruce Barr — obituary

Barr, Bruce Robert

With broken hearts Evelyn, the late Graydon, Dianne, Gail and Roger announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of our dear darling son/brother Bruce.

He went to bed on Saturday, July 9th and woke up sitting at a picnic table having a cold one with our father Graydon.

Born in Almonte in 1954, he did everything full tilt since day one; including pranks, carpentry, drinkin’ and smokin’.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce would be much happier to have donations sent to a local kitten rescue (dickiescause4paws) and can be sent to the Gamble Funeral Home or you may come in person. He was an animal lover through and through.

A Celebration of Bruce’s Life (Irish Wake) will be held at the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 on Friday, September 8 – 1:00 to 4:00

Bruce, you will be dearly missed.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com