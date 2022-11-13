The BillboardCALLING ALL UKRAINIANS! And those helping Ukrainians relocating to Almonte! CALLING ALL UKRAINIANS! And those helping Ukrainians relocating to Almonte! November 13, 2022 Come out to meet Iryna and Sasha and other Ukrainians! Wednesday, November 16th 6:00 – 7:00 PM EQUATOR COFFEE 451 Ottawa Street, Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related ‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26 November 13, 2022 CANCELLED: November 19 Legion breakfast November 11, 2022 Travelogue: Haida Gwaii with Alicia Salyi, November 16 November 9, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest ‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26 November 13, 2022 Book review: ‘Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving’ November 13, 2022 Reverend Paul J. Gaudet — obituary November 13, 2022 CALLING ALL UKRAINIANS! And those helping Ukrainians relocating to Almonte! November 13, 2022 Family “Learning about Birds” event, November 19 November 13, 2022 Hand-made Christmas sleigh decorations from the Men’s Shed November 12, 2022 From the Archives The Millstone and Almonte District High School collaborate to offer journalism skills to students What does your garbage reveal about you? Christmas Holiday Wines House fire on Ottawa Street Tuesday Overcoming: the night the war came to Almonte Almonte makes Reader’s Digest ‘top Christmas destinations’ list $107,000 raised by Cancer Society’s inaugural Relay for Life in Mississippi Mills proves community’s generosity A Christmas Lesson