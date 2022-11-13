Sunday, November 13, 2022
‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26

The fiVe Woodwind Quintet from Ottawa will...

Book review: ‘Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving’

Did you know that Home Hospice North...

Reverend Paul J. Gaudet — obituary

Reverend Paul J. Gaudet Pastor of Holy Name...
The BillboardCALLING ALL UKRAINIANS! And those helping Ukrainians relocating to Almonte!

CALLING ALL UKRAINIANS! And those helping Ukrainians relocating to Almonte!

Come out to meet Iryna and Sasha and other Ukrainians!

Wednesday, November 16th
6:00 – 7:00 PM

EQUATOR COFFEE
451 Ottawa Street, Almonte

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

