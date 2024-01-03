Calling all writers: learn about the Almonte Readers & Writers group

Almonte Readers & Writers invites you to get cozy with literature in 2024
Calling all literature lovers and story creators! Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW) is excited to announce a roster of community events and educational opportunities for January, February, and March 2024.
These new programs offer great opportunities for writers to get feedback on their work and grow their network. ARW’s Creative Director Jessie Carson says, “writing, like reading, is often thought of as a solitary pursuit. But, to become better writers or broaden our literary horizons as readers, having a community that challenges and encourages us to grow is invaluable.”
About ARW
ARW is a non-profit organization presenting literary events and programs to audiences in beautiful Mississippi Mills that celebrate the literary arts, build connections between readers and writers, bolster skill-building, and amplify a diverse array of local and visiting artistic voices. Learn more about ARW and how to get involved visit www.almontereadersandwriters.org.
Twice monthly Write-in group gatherings! Pre-registration requested; participation by donation
JANUARY
- Sunday, January 14 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
- Wednesday, January 24 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios
FEBRUARY
- Sunday, February 4 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
- Wednesday, February 21 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios
MARCH
- Sunday, March 3 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
- Wednesday, March 20 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios
Two 4-week Creative writing courses! Registration required; course fee $120.00
FEBRUARY
- Playing with Form, with Jessie Carson
Thurs, February 1, 8, 15, 22 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
MARCH
- Intro to Personal Storytelling, with Emily Pearlman
Thurs, March 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
Monthly community book swaps! No charge/free event (bring a book to trade)
JANUARY Wednesday, January 31 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte
FEBRUARY Wednesday, February 28 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte
MARCH Wednesday, March 27 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte