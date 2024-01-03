Calling all writers: learn about the Almonte Readers & Writers group

Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Almonte Readers & Writers invites you to get cozy with literature in 2024

Calling all literature lovers and story creators! Almonte Readers & Writers (ARW) is excited to announce a roster of community events and educational opportunities for  January, February, and March 2024.

These new programs offer great opportunities for writers to get feedback on their work and grow their network. ARW’s Creative Director Jessie Carson says, “writing, like reading, is often thought of as a solitary pursuit. But, to become better writers or broaden our literary horizons as readers, having a community that challenges and encourages us to grow is invaluable.”

About ARW

ARW is a non-profit organization presenting literary events and programs to audiences in beautiful Mississippi Mills that celebrate the literary arts, build connections between readers and writers, bolster skill-building, and amplify a diverse array of local and visiting artistic voices. Learn more about ARW and how to get involved visit www.almontereadersandwriters.org.

Twice monthly Write-in group gatherings! Pre-registration requested; participation by donation

JANUARY     

  • Sunday, January 14 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
  • Wednesday, January 24 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios

FEBRUARY       

  • Sunday, February 4 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
  • Wednesday, February 21 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios

MARCH    

  • Sunday, March 3 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library
  • Wednesday, March 20 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Carriageway Studios

Two 4-week Creative writing courses! Registration required; course fee $120.00

FEBRUARY     

  • Playing with Form, with Jessie Carson
    Thurs, February 1, 8, 15, 22 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library

MARCH

  • Intro to Personal Storytelling, with Emily Pearlman
    Thurs, March 7, 14, 21, 28 – 1:00-3:00 p.m. – Mississippi Mills Public Library

Monthly community book swaps! No charge/free event (bring a book to trade)

JANUARY          Wednesday, January 31 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte

FEBRUARY       Wednesday, February 28 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte

MARCH            Wednesday, March 27 – 4:00-5:00 p.m. – Ottawa Valley Coffee Almonte

