Can you contribute to the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Library online auction?

The Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library (FMMPL) are organizing our third annual online auction from June 5-23. Our theme this year is “Fun, Food, and Favorites”. We will auctioning fun things to do, food and favourite services. Proceeds from our auction will fund the many programs offered by the Library. We also support special acquisitions for the library, such as the acquisition of large print books.

For the auction to be successful we are asking for members of our community for their support by offering a service, gift certificate, or an experience. To date, we have contacted local businesses and organizations who have been generous in their donations. We are now looking for individuals who may have something to donate that would fit into our theme. We ask that everyone think about donation possibilities for themselves or those in their networks. As examples, popular auction entries last year included: Yoga classes, an antique appraisal, a bread making workshop, a dump run, a mosaic workshop, electrical work, a special occasion cake, line dancing lessons, and a crockpot of baked beans and cornbread. If you are able to make a donation, please contact auction committee member Pam Harris at friends@missmillslibrary.com.

Last year, with the help of the community we raised just over $4500 and were able to fund all the programs offered by the library for 2022. Let’s see if we can outdo ourselves this year and allow the library to add new programming! Thanks for your help and don’t forget to bid! Need more information? Contact us at friends@missmillslibrary.com.