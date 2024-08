The Almonte Civitan has a canned pop machine that is surplus to our needs.

It’s fully functioning with the current price set at $1.75/can, this can be programmed to virtually any price desired.

I’ve attached a couple of pictures, the recipient must arrange transportation, it is quite heavy.

Contact me at civitantim@gmail.com or voice/text to 613-406-7174.

Tim Barr

President 2023-2024

Almonte Civitan Club