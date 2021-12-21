Carol Leighton McCartney

1940 – 2021



(nee Walsh)

With heavy hearts the family announces the sudden passing of Carol McCartney on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was 81. Beloved mother of Kevin, Christopher and Janice (Peter). Much loved Nana of Aydon, Julia and Leighton Ann. She lived a life of integrity filled with kindness for others. A private family celebration will be held to honour her life as a loving mother and doting nana. In memory of Carol, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. In lieu of a donation, please live as Carol did and tell someone you love them. In the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., Arnprior.