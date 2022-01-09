Shute, Carole

(Dog Breeder and Quilter)

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on January 5, 2022 at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital.

Carole (nee Winter)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 79.

Cherished and beloved wife for 60 years to Bert. Lovingly remembered by her children Steven (Nicola), Karen (John Carey) and Susan (Brad Foster). Proud “Grandma” of Alex, Ian, David, Sarina and Max. Donations in memory of Carole may be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of Carole’s Life will be held on a future date. A special thanks to Dr. Spooner, the nurses and the staff from the Carleton Place Hospital for their compassion and kindness.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com