The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 12th Concession of Pakenham at 12:55 pm on March 15, 2021. The transport was hauling over 80 head of cattle which scattered around the area after the collision. The responding officers were assisted by the Mississippi Mills Fire Department as well as numerous local farmers who corralled the animals into a nearby field to keep them off of the roadway. A large animal veterinarian was called to the scene to assess and treat some of the injured cows. Sadly, four cows died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

The 59-year-old driver of the transport was uninjured and was subsequently charged with an offence under the Highway Traffic Act.