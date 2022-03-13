Celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: 21 March

The Lanark County Anti-Racism Committee convened for the first time in November 2021. Consisting of community members and social service agencies, the committee’s primary goal is to push forth a more welcoming community in Lanark County for people of all races, cultures, and backgrounds. The committee is open to all who are interested in creating belonging for all residents in Lanark County and standing up to racism. The committee meets once a month via Zoom, anyone with an internet connection or phone can join in on the meetings.

To kick off our introduction to the community, we are participating in the International Day for the Elimination of Racism: a worldwide condemnation of systemic discrimination as well as prejudice and stereotypes. The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was established by the United Nations in 1966 to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960 in South Africa. The day is commemorated annually on 21 March.

Each of us holds a responsibility to stand up to racism everyday! It is up to all of us to make Lanark County open and welcoming to all.

Contact information: https://www.facebook.com/LanarkCountyARC