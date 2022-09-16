Friday, September 16, 2022
Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe

Under the guidance of multimedia artist, costume designer and teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris you will learn how to re-design, repair, resize and/or repurpose clothing or fabric languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub ☺).  All skill levels welcome.

Skills taught will include:

  • making work-drawing components
  • evaluating fabrics
  • taking measurements
  • doing fittings
  • sewing techniques

When:

Two 8 week series are being offered:

  • Friday mornings 9:00 a.m. to noon, beginning September 23rd
  • Thursday mornings  9:00 a.m. to Noon, beginning October 20th

Where:

Centre For Creative Living
St. Paul’s Anglican Church,
70B Clyde Street Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

Cost:

$200  Subsidies available through cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca

Sewing machines will be available.

To register, please go to “Register” on the CFCL website

NOTE:  If you have to miss a class on your day you can make it up in the other series.

