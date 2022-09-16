Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe

Under the guidance of multimedia artist, costume designer and teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris you will learn how to re-design, repair, resize and/or repurpose clothing or fabric languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub ☺). All skill levels welcome.

Skills taught will include:

making work-drawing components

evaluating fabrics

taking measurements

doing fittings

sewing techniques

When:

Two 8 week series are being offered:

Friday mornings 9:00 a.m. to noon, beginning September 23rd

Thursday mornings 9:00 a.m. to Noon, beginning October 20th

Where:

Centre For Creative Living

St. Paul’s Anglican Church,

70B Clyde Street Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0

Cost:

$200 Subsidies available through cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca

Sewing machines will be available.

To register, please go to “Register” on the CFCL website

NOTE: If you have to miss a class on your day you can make it up in the other series.