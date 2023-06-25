Christine Evans — obituary

We mourn the loss of Christine (Iredale) Evans, who passed away at the Port Perry Hospital, June 3, 2023, following a short illness. She is survived by her three sons, David (Maria), Peter (Janie) and Richard (Tamara), grandchildren Meredith and Owen, and was predeceased by her husband, Reverend Clifford Evans in 2015.

Christine was born in Elland, West Yorkshire, U.K. in 1931, to Edward Iredale and Hilda (née Berry). As with many of her generation, life did not start easily, as it was shaped by the Great Depression, the war years and the early loss of her mother. Raised primarily in London, Christine attended secretarial school in her mid-teens (she was always proud of her shorthand skills), and began working for the Rank Organization’s religious films division. It was while still working there, that she met a young divinity student, Clifford, at a Richmond College garden party. They married in August 1953 and had two children, David and Peter, before emigrating to Canada six years later.

As a minister’s wife committed to the church, she was a source of counsel and support to Clifford at a number of parishes; first in England, then Montreal and subsequently Ottawa, where Richard was born. As a homemaker, Christine drew on her creativity and the resourcefulness that the depression had instilled in her to make ends meet. Once Richard was older, Christine started working at the Research Unit of the Ottawa School Board, where she stayed for 10 years.

Looking for a change, they moved to Williamstown, Ontario for a number of years and then finally on to Almonte, where Clifford eventually retired from the United Church. Retirement brought new activities; there were trips to the U.K. and Germany to visit friends and relatives and a cruise to Alaska. Christine also took this time to acquire pottery-making skills, develop her writing and delight her family with self-made gift cards, featuring some of the wonderful photographs she had taken.

Christine loved her house and garden in Almonte, the first they had ever owned, and she took great joy in its upkeep and improvement, embarking on significant renovations. Her beautiful garden was the result of much hard work and an exacting eye for detail. After many years in Almonte, she and Clifford bid farewell to the friends they’d made there, to move to the Port Perry Villa in 2014. Despite the onset of dementia in recent years, Christine remained positive, enjoyed a laugh and bravely carried on until the age of 92.

We will forever love her and miss her.

The family wishes to acknowledge the dedicated care and support provided to Christine at the Port Perry Villa over the past nine years, as well as the caring medical support and comfort provided to Christine through her last days at the Port Perry Hospital.

A small service of remembrance will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 12p.m. with visitation for one hour prior. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca