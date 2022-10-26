Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Larry Guy — obituary

Guy, Henry Lawrence “Larry” August 20, 1940 - October...

Pumpkin Promenade at the Alameda, November 1

Join us for our first annual Pumpkin...

Civitan Club: Passing of the Gavel

On Monday, the Almonte Civitan Club recognized...
LivingCivitan Club: Passing of the Gavel

Civitan Club: Passing of the Gavel

On Monday, the Almonte Civitan Club recognized the work of key members who helped keep the club active and installed the 2022 – 2023 Executive, as well as welcoming two new members. Annually, the club elects a new executive and the gavel is past from the outgoing President to the incoming President. This year, Canadian Civitan Governor Don Howard welcomed the new executive and Past Governor Alice welcomed two new members to the club. The Almonte Civitan Club is increasingly busy supporting various community activities, doing BBQs, providing its Community Hall for Canadian Blood Services Donor Clinics, COVID immunization clinics and small group activities. The medical loans program lends various items to community members for the duration of the requirement.

As well, the club raises funds through such projects as the recent Apple Pie sales and the upcoming Tortiere sales, Claxton Cakes sales, Wednesday Night Bingos and Radio Bingo. The funds raised help support community organizations and projects: most recently, AGH and Fairview Manor Foundation, Home Hospice North Lanark, AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health and the Lake 88 Telethon in support of hospitals in Lanark County. These activities wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and the work of Civitans. Consider joining. It’s a great way to meet folks, support your community and most of all, have fun!

Governor Don passing the gavel to incoming President Ross, on behalf of outgoing President Bill.
Past Governor Alice welcoming new members Marie and Dianne, sponsored by Civitans Cindy and Earl
Governor Don installing the members of the 2022-2023 Executive

 

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone