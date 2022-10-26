Civitan Club: Passing of the Gavel

On Monday, the Almonte Civitan Club recognized the work of key members who helped keep the club active and installed the 2022 – 2023 Executive, as well as welcoming two new members. Annually, the club elects a new executive and the gavel is past from the outgoing President to the incoming President. This year, Canadian Civitan Governor Don Howard welcomed the new executive and Past Governor Alice welcomed two new members to the club. The Almonte Civitan Club is increasingly busy supporting various community activities, doing BBQs, providing its Community Hall for Canadian Blood Services Donor Clinics, COVID immunization clinics and small group activities. The medical loans program lends various items to community members for the duration of the requirement.

As well, the club raises funds through such projects as the recent Apple Pie sales and the upcoming Tortiere sales, Claxton Cakes sales, Wednesday Night Bingos and Radio Bingo. The funds raised help support community organizations and projects: most recently, AGH and Fairview Manor Foundation, Home Hospice North Lanark, AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health and the Lake 88 Telethon in support of hospitals in Lanark County. These activities wouldn’t be possible without the support of our community and the work of Civitans. Consider joining. It’s a great way to meet folks, support your community and most of all, have fun!