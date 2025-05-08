Civitan Club supports Youth Centre with matching donations

Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Almonte Civitan Club is strongly committed to supporting youth in our community. For all of May and June 2025, the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre (MMYC) has paired with the Club in an exciting new fundraising opportunity. Almonte Civitan will match every donation made to the MMYC during this time, up to a maximum of $5000, effectively doubling the value of every donation.

Donations can be made by etransfer to executivedirector@mmyc.ca, by stopping by the Youth Centre at 134 Main St. East, Almonte, during opening hours, by mailing them a cheque, or by using their website, mmyc.ca, and clicking on “donate now.”

Please consider making a financial contribution to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to help to support youth in the discovery of themselves and their community. With every dollar being doubled by the Almonte Civitan Club, it’s the perfect time to invest in the youth of Mississippi Mills. Your donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference.

