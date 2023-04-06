Come and Get Your Sing On! April 28

Come and Get Your Sing On!

Aft. Singing Workshop & Evening Concert with Coco Love Alcorn on Friday, April 28

Do you love to sing? Do you wish you were singing more? Or maybe you want to explore your voice in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere? Well, here’s your chance…

Coco Love Alcorn is coming to Almonte to offer an afternoon singing workshop on Friday, April 28 from 2-4pm. Later that day, Coco will perform an evening concert at 7:30pm. Both will take place at the fabulous and intimate Union Hall 1984 Wolf Grove Rd. (9 minutes west of Almonte).

Who is Coco Love Alcorn?

“Coco is the ultimate musical spark plug… an electrical connector through which the creative energy flows. In my 30 years of touring around the world, I have never seen another performer able to bring people together like Coco does.”

~ James Keelaghan – Artist Director, Summerfolk and renowned Canadian singer/songwriter

About the workshop, Coco says, “Together we’ll explore melody, harmony, rhythm, creativity, improvisation, inspiration, ideas, and all the soulfulness, playfulness, spirit connection and fun we can discover through the joy of singing.” There will be lots of singing.

And if that’s not quite enough to ‘get your sing on’, Coco’s evening concert will showcase her award-winning voice and song writing abilities (Contemporary Singer of the Year in 2021, Canadian Folk Music Awards). The concert, of course, will also give the audience a chance to join in, whether you have taken the workshop or not.

Coco combines diverse musical influences including jazz, R&B, pop, folk, and Gospel. Her playful and witty character, love of improvising, and willingness to engage fearlessly with the audience has made Alcorn an established presence on the Canadian music scene.

Tickets are available but going fast at ticketsplease.ca

Workshop only – $45

Concert only – $30

Workshop & Concert Combo – $65

(Service fees included)

Presented by Almonte’s own Rhythm & Song! Community Choir