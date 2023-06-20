Community ambassadors saluted at awards ceremony

Eight people whose collective contributions have helped enrich life in Mississippi Mills were honoured during the Municipality’s second annual Community Awards ceremony.

Family, friends and members of council gathered at the Almonte Old Town Hall Wednesday, June 14th to celebrate the exceptional efforts, actions and achievements of Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recipients Marilyn Snedden and Bill Lawrence, Exceptional Volunteer Appreciation honourees Stella Lawrence and Ron Ayling, and Community Builder Award winners Stephen Brathwaite, Jeff Mills and Alice and Kevin Puddington.

The Mississippi Mills Community Awards were developed to recognize and honour individuals for their impact to life in the municipality. Nominations were sought in February and each form required at least two supporting letters detailing the recent or ongoing activities or contributions of the nominee.

“It is a great honour for Council to have the opportunity to present these awards to true pillars of our community,” said Mayor Christa Lowry, Municipality of Mississippi Mills. “Each one of this year’s recipients embodies the spirit of leadership, generosity and positive change for which our Municipality has become known.”

The recognition of Marilyn Snedden is more than 60 years in the making. There isn’t a corner of Mississippi Mills that hasn’t been touched by the farmer, genealogist, fundraiser, author, feminist, and dedicated volunteer. Her passion for local history can be seen through her involvement with the Lanark Genealogical Society, helping to form Archives Lanark, and several published books. Marilyn’s infectiously positive attitude has also influenced work with the North Lanark Agricultural Society and Ontario Senior Games Association.

Though nominated separately, the volunteerism of Stella and Bill Lawrence is intertwined. This amazing couple have devoted decades to the Almonte Civitan Club, with Bill holding several prestigious positions on the local and regional Executive. Bill and Stella have been equally committed to 2nd Almonte Scouting, serving as champions for the organization’s fundraisers and programs. The ex-military members are also responsible for curating the popular Remembrance Day display at Levi Home Hardware each year.

The roots Ron Ayling put down in the community over 30 years ago have only continued to grow. The professional forester and professor has lent his expertise as a loyal member of the Tree Sub-Committee and outside advisor to the Beautification Committee and planning Arbour Day activities. Ron is also the driving force behind the creation of the Almonte Alameda, along the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail. His contributions assisted in raising over $100,000 in private donations for the tree-lined pathway.

Stephen Brathwaite was recognized for his unrelenting drive to reinvigorate our public spaces. A puppeteer, visual artist and heritage redeveloper, Stephen’s impact is visible throughout our Municipality, whether through public art installations, the Almonte Alameda, and more. Perhaps his crowning achievements are the revitalization projects he has completed to preserve the heritage architecture of Almonte’s downtown core, which helped earn the 2019 National Trust for Canada’s Ecclesiastical Insurance Cornerstone Award for Resilient Places.

Jeff Mills has dedicated his life to community development projects that enrich the place he calls home, both through his work with Carebridge Community Support and as a committed volunteer. Realizing that the people of Mississippi Mills are its greatest asset, Jeff has championed affordable housing, food security and seniors’ initiatives. Through his love of cycling, he was also the driving force behind the creation of Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month and the promotion of active transportation.

Alice and Kevin Puddington are a couple who have embodied the spirit of community volunteerism for over 40 years. Their impact has been felt most within the Almonte Civitan Club, where both held positions on the Executive over the years and tirelessly assist with fundraising events. Kevin was instrumental in the decision to build the community hall and Alice was the fourth woman to serve as Civitan President They consistently work hard to find ways to improve the Municipality.

Nominations for the 2024 Mississippi Mills Community Awards will open in early 2024 and include five categories: Outstanding Senior, Exceptional Volunteer, Inspiring Youth, Community Builder and the Key to the Municipality. For more information, visit: https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/municipal-hall/mississippi-mills-community-awards.aspx.