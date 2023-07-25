Community Bicentennial Celebration, July 29

Saturday, July 29, 2023
11:00am to 3:00pm
Come out and join us for a ‘Community Bicentennial Celebration’ on Saturday, July 29
at the Almonte Civitan Hall in Mississippi Mills.
The event is an outdoor event with Music, Children’s games, a free BBQ for all!
On display – fire trucks, OPP, ambulance, hydro trucks, Mississippi Mills heavy equipment
‘Working together to serve Mississippi Mills’
Almonte Civitan Club, Almonte Legion Br. 240, Almonte Lions Club, Masonic Lodge #147, Rotary Club of Carleton
Place and Mississippi Mills, Almonte Amateur Radio Club, Knights of Columbus #5153, Mississippi Mills
Please note, only Service dogs are allowed on Civitan Property. Thank you