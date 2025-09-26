Community Compost Composers are looking for your leaves

The Community Compost Composer team is ready to accept Almonte’s leaves to make fungal dominant compost (FDC)/leaf mould-Gardeners Gold! FDC re-enlivens the biology of degraded soil and helps to regenerate overworked soil with organic carbon. Check out our website for further information about FDC: communitycompostcomposers.ca

Tree leaves and white pine needles are the ideal raw material for our processes. In previous years, we accepted limited amounts of garden waste but we would prefer that you put your garden waste to the curb for municipal pickup. To prepare the leaves used in our process, we need to chop them up with a lawnmower. It is important and crucial for the safety of our team of volunteers that non-organic material such as stones , gravel , glass, wire and asphalt not be included in the bagged leaves. Wood material (twigs, branches) must be smaller than your baby finger. If you use Roundup or other chemicals, please do not bring this affected material to us.

Due to limited space and age of our team, there is a limit on the total volume of leaves that we are able to accept. We will close down and remove the sign from the gate when we have received our maximum. Leaf drop off is at 4925 March Road (1 km east of Almonte traffic circle). If you are new to our process, please contact Scott with questions by phone at 613-897-8838 or via email at compostcomposers@gmail.com .

Community Compost Composers is having its annual Fall Open House on Saturday October 18th, 2024 from 2:30 – 4:30. Come check us out and see our set up. Compost and Bio-reactors will be available for purchase during the open house. We look forward to seeing you!

Fun, friendship and a good workout – If you are interested in getting involved with Community Compost Composers, we are looking for volunteers to help. This project is part of Climate Network Lanark and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of our compost is directed towards climate initiatives.